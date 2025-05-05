Fantasy Soccer
Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Celentano registered four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against New York City FC.

Celentano conceded one goal Sunday, a Julian Fernandez outside-the-box strike in the ninth minute. He easily could have conceded another, but Alonso Martinez hit the post on a penalty attempt in the 14th minute. He faces a favoravle matchup Saturday versus Austin FC, a side which has scored seven goals through 11 matches this season.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
