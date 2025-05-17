Romano Schmid News: Opens scoring from penalty spot

Schmid scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over FC Heidenheim.

Schmid scored his fifth goal of the season from his first penalty in the campaign. He attempted three shots, getting two on target for only the second time this season, the other also came in an away match. He had a strong all-around performance, also creating a chance and winning both of his attempted tackles.