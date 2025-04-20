Romelu Lukaku News: Relatively quiet against monza

Lukaku recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Lukaku got some shots off but left some chances on the table and wasn't as superb as in a few recent tilts, especially considering the cozy match-up. He has scored and assisted thrice in the last six rounds, posting 13 shots (four on target), eight key passes and two crosses (two accurate).