Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku News: Relatively quiet against monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Lukaku recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Lukaku got some shots off but left some chances on the table and wasn't as superb as in a few recent tilts, especially considering the cozy match-up. He has scored and assisted thrice in the last six rounds, posting 13 shots (four on target), eight key passes and two crosses (two accurate).

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
