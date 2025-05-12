Romelu Lukaku News: Scores in Genoa game

Lukaku scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Genoa.

Lukaku broke the deadlock almost right away, beating the offside trap and finishing with aplomb in front of the goalie. He returned to the stat sheet after three games but wasn't too active afterward. He has notched at least one shot in four of the last five matches, racking up 13 (three on target) and recording five key passes and two crosses, with two goals and two assists.