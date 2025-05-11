Fantasy Soccer
Rominigue Kouame headshot

Rominigue Kouame News: Nets winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kouame scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

Kouame was the hero of Saturday's match after an own goal almost saw a draw for the club, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute of the contest. This comes despite only appearing as a substitute, coming onto the field in the 81st minute. He now has two goals in six appearances (one start) this season.

Rominigue Kouame
Chicago Fire
