Rominigue Kouame News: Nets winning goal
Kouame scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.
Kouame was the hero of Saturday's match after an own goal almost saw a draw for the club, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute of the contest. This comes despite only appearing as a substitute, coming onto the field in the 81st minute. He now has two goals in six appearances (one start) this season.
