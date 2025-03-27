Ronald Araujo Injury: In squad list Thursday
Araujo was ruled out for Thursday's clash against Osasuna by coach Hansi Flick, but he is now part of the squad list, the club announced.
Araujo is part of the squad list for Thursday's clash against Osasuna, indicating he has fully recovered from his flight after the coach initially ruled him out on Wednesday. However, he is unlikely to start in central defense but will be available off the bench if needed.
