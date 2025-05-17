Ronald Araujo Injury: Out with knee injury

Araujo is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal due to knee discomfort, accoridng to manager Hansi Flick, per Carmen Torres of Marca.

Araujo is joining a few other players on the Barcelona sideline Sunday, as he was absent from training due to knee discomfort and will also miss out Sunday. This is tough news for the defender, but the club will have a replacement with Inigo Martinez returning from suspension. Araujo will now hope to recover in time for the season finale, but won't be risked.