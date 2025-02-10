Ronald Araujo Injury: Picked up ankle injury

Araujo was forced off in the 22nd minute of Sunday's 4-1 win against Sevilla with an apparent ankle injury. He will undergo exams in the coming days to assess the severity of the injury.

Araujo was forced to leave the pitch in the 22nd minute of Sunday's game after a duel that resulted in an ankle injury. He had difficulty walking off the stadium and will undergo scans early this week to assess the injury. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are expected to see increased playing time if the injury proves to be serious.