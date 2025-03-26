Ronald Araujo Injury: Ruled out for Osasuna

Araujo is ruled out of Thursday's match against Osasuna as he faces a long trip back from international duty. Coach Hansi Flick said in a press conference that it is better to give him more training and recovering time before Sunday's clash with Girona. "Ronald didn't play the last match, but after his injury, it's good that he has trained. We'll see what happens for Sunday. We have a good team, and what I've seen in training has been positive. We have to fight for the three points. If we win tomorrow, it will be a good reaction."

