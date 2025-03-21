Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ronald Donkor headshot

Ronald Donkor Injury: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Donkor (lower leg) is an option for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to South Ward Network.

Donkor is fit for Saturday's match after missing the first few games to open the season, as he will now be expected to make the team sheet to face Toronto. He did start in 12 of his 21 appearances last campaign and will likely return to a bench spot and see rotational time moving forward.

Ronald Donkor
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now