Ronald Donkor Injury: Available for Saturday
Donkor (lower leg) is an option for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to South Ward Network.
Donkor is fit for Saturday's match after missing the first few games to open the season, as he will now be expected to make the team sheet to face Toronto. He did start in 12 of his 21 appearances last campaign and will likely return to a bench spot and see rotational time moving forward.
