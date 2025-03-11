Ross Barkley Injury: Missing out again

Barkley (calf) is out for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "Onana as well is coming back in the squad, Barkley is not."

Barkley is set to miss out yet again, with the midfielder still not fit from his calf injury after two months out. He was expcted to be nearing a return around a month ago, although that claim has proven false, as he is now out until at least after the international break, hoping to be fit when they return in FA Cup action on March 30.