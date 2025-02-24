Ross Stewart Injury: Gets run with U21s

Stewart (calf) started with the U21s Friday, returning from a long-term injury.

Stewart has been out since October with a calf injury, but he's been on the mend and finally got some minutes last week. It's unlikely he'll have much of a role in the senior squad the rest of the way, though anything could happen in the final few months with Southampton set to be relegated. Stewart was injured in his only start of the season, going 27 minutes.