Ross Stewart News: Three shots off bench

Stewart registered three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Since returning in April, Stewart has continued from where he left off in October, with regular reserve appearances and occasional starts. Sunday marked another reserve appearance, which he has logged eight of this season going into the 2024-25 Premier League season's last week. Along with the starts, Stewart has recorded five shots (one on goal), meaning most of his success in the category was delivered recently at Everton.