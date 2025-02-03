Ruairi McConville News: Transferred to Norwich

McConville has completed a permanent transfer to Norwich City, as confirmed by his former club.

McConville has appeared in six matches for Brighton's U21 team and two cup games this season. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in the 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup last month. He was also called up to the Northern Ireland senior team, earning his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Belarus and his full debut in a 2-2 draw with Luxembourg. He is joining Norwich with the aim to play more senior football.