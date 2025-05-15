Ruben Aguilar Injury: Back fit and available Saturday
Aguilar (hamstring) is back fit and will be available for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Will Still said in the press conference.
Aguilar has recovered from his hamstring injury and was reportedly 100 percent fit and available for Saturday's clash against the Monegasques for the final game of the season. The Frenchman is expected to return directly to the starting XI on his right flank for that game.
