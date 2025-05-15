Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar Injury: Back fit and available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Aguilar (hamstring) is back fit and will be available for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Aguilar has recovered from his hamstring injury and was reportedly 100 percent fit and available for Saturday's clash against the Monegasques for the final game of the season. The Frenchman is expected to return directly to the starting XI on his right flank for that game.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now