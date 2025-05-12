Ruben Aguilar Injury: Clears suspension, still a doubt

Aguilar (hamstring) is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club, although he is still a doubt due to his injury.

Aguilar has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. He is still dealing with an hamstring injury making him a doubt for the final game of the season against Monaco. If he can't feature in that game, Florian Sotoca and Tom Pouilly are the likely replacements on the right flank.