Ruben Aguilar Injury: Signs contract extension until 2028

Aguilar has signed a contract extension with RC Lens until 2028, the club announced. "Ruben's contract extension confirms the mutual attachment between Racing and the man. Ruben has only been a Sang et Or for two seasons, but he has immersed himself in the club's culture to the point of establishing himself as one of the main leaders in the dressing room. We share common values with Ruben: simplicity, authenticity, and generosity in effort. The moment shared with supporters at the Chez Muriel café is also representative of his state of mind, in line with the club's family DNA. His experience at the highest level, his fighting spirit, and his determination will remain a plus for the team," Racing General Manager Pierre Dreossi said.

Aguilar will continue his journey with the Sang et Or for three more years after signing a contract extension on Friday. He has been a regular starter with Lens for the past two seasons, although this season was more complicated for the defender due to injuries. He will aim to stay fitter next season to bring more impact on the right flank.