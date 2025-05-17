Ruben Aguilar News: Makes starting squad
Aguilar (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's final clash of the season against Monaco.
Aguilar overcame a hamstring injury in time for Saturday's final clash of the season with Monaco and was named in the starting XI. The Frenchman returned to his usual spot on the right flank after being declared 100 percent fit earlier in the week and signing a contract extension with the club on Friday.
