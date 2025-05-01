Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 12:10am

Aguilar will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Aguilar accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Toulouse on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Kyllian Anderson Antonio expected to get a larger role on the flank for that game. Aguilar will be back for the season finale against Monaco on May. 17.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
