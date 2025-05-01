Ruben Aguilar News: Picks one match suspension
Aguilar will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Aguilar accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Toulouse on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Kyllian Anderson Antonio expected to get a larger role on the flank for that game. Aguilar will be back for the season finale against Monaco on May. 17.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now