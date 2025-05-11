Ruben Dias News: Three shots from defense
Dias generated three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Southampton.
Dias had a decent outing as he helped his defense to a clean sheet while also notching two clearances and a pair of blocks. That said, he would also see some offensive work, notching three shots despite no goal. He continues as a regular starter, having yet to miss a start in all competitions since March 1.
