Ruben Dias headshot

Ruben Dias News: Three shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Dias generated three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Southampton.

Dias had a decent outing as he helped his defense to a clean sheet while also notching two clearances and a pair of blocks. That said, he would also see some offensive work, notching three shots despite no goal. He continues as a regular starter, having yet to miss a start in all competitions since March 1.

Ruben Dias
Manchester City
