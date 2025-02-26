Ruben Duarte Injury: Forced off in defeat

Duarte left the field due to an injury in the second half of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tijuana, according to Marca.

Duarte was the only one of his side's regular center-backs who played Tuesday with both Nathan (ankle) and Lisandro Magallan (undisclosed) sidelined. However, the former Alaves man ended up with an undisclosed issue, becoming questionable for the next game against Chivas. His replacement in the midweek clash was debutant Angel Azuaje, who could gain a more significant role along with Jose Galindo if all other defenders fail to recover from their problems in the near future.