Ruben Garcia News: Scores in win
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Villarreal.
Garcia notched his fifth goal of the season as he beat the goalkeeper with a well-placed finish in the 66th minute of the match. The forward has now scored for the third consecutive match and is now up to 10 goal contributions on the season.
