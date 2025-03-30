Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Loftus-Cheek headshot

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Will undergo sudden surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 6:59am

Loftus-Cheek has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis after experiencing abdominal pain while on retreat, Sky Italy reported.

Loftus-Cheek was expected to draw his first start in a while but fell in overnight and might need some time to round back into shape after the operation. Youssouf Fofana, Alex Jimenez and Filippo Terracciano are the next men up in the midfield since Yunus Musah is suspended.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
AC Milan
