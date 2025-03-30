Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Will undergo sudden surgery

Loftus-Cheek has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis after experiencing abdominal pain while on retreat, Sky Italy reported.

Loftus-Cheek was expected to draw his first start in a while but fell in overnight and might need some time to round back into shape after the operation. Youssouf Fofana, Alex Jimenez and Filippo Terracciano are the next men up in the midfield since Yunus Musah is suspended.