Ruben Ramos Jr. Injury: Will represent USA U20

Ramos Jr. has been called up by USA U20 for the matches against Mexico U20 and Japan U20 on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

Ramos Jr. has been a bench option this season in LA Galaxy's frontline as he featured 18 minutes off bench but will miss Saturday's match against Minnesota due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Orlando on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.