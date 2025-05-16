Rudy Camacho Injury: Still battling thigh injury
Camacho (thigh) is out for Saturday's match against Cincinnati.
Camacho is still not an option due to his long battle with a thigh injury, having yet to appear this season due to his injury. He was in limited training around two months ago, but the trail on his status has been quiet since then. He did start in 29 of his 30 appearances last season, so they will hope he is fit soon.
