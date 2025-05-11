Rui Modesto News: Impresses in Monza tilt

Modesto won one of one tackle and registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Monza.

Modesto stayed in the lineup even though Kingsley Ehizibue was available after a suspension and was a thorn on the opponents' side on the wing, pacing his side in key passes. He could continue starting down the stretch. He has tallied at least one cross in the last five games (two starts), totaling 13 (three accurate) and recording 10 key passes, seven tackles (six won) and two interceptions.