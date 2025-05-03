Rui Modesto News: Tees up teammate in Cagliari bout

Modesto won two of three tackles and assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Modesto returned to the starting formation after months benefiting from Kingsley Ehizibue's suspension and had a quality performance, leading his team in key passes and linking up with Oier Zarraga after wriggling free down the right wing on the opening goal. The strong showing could help garner more minutes in the remaining tilts. Despite mostly being used as a sub, he has tallied at least one cross in the last four matches, accumulating eight (one accurate) and posting five chances created, six tackles (five won) and two interceptions.