Rui Patricio News: Allows two in UCL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Patricio registered two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Club Brugge.

Patricio got his first UCL start of the season as he continues to mend the net for the injured Marco Carnesecchi. He only made two saves while allowing two goals in the first leg against Club Brugge. With Carnesecchi still unlikely to return, the keeper is expected to start again in the net for the second leg on Tuesday.

