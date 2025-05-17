Rui Patricio News: Concedes twice versus Genoa

Patricio recorded three saves and one clearance and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Genoa.

Patricio returned on goal after a few months as the coach rested several starters and couldn't do a lot on two neat finishes by Andrea Pinamonti. It remains to be seen whether Marco Carnesecchi will be back in the XI against Parma. He has played four times this season, surrendering five goals, making 14 saves and keeping one clean sheet.