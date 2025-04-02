Ryan Gauld Injury: Needs more time to comeback
Gauld (knee) is still a couple of weeks away from returning from his injury, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.
Gauld still requires more time to recover from his knee injury, and his return could occur in a couple of weeks. The team is missing his creative influence, but Jayden Nelson, who has been taking on a larger role in the frontline during his recovery, has been satisfactory, with five goal contributions in five league games.
