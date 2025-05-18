Ryan Gauld Injury: Ruled out surgery

Gauld (knee) has only been working in the gym as he continues to be left off training and will not likely be an option for the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final against Cruz Azul. According to head coach Jesper Sorensen, "There's nothing to have surgery upon as far as I know. We have of course discussed all the time what we can do with him and of course the health department is doing everything they can" per Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.

Gauld hasn't looked to be making much progress as he continues to only be limited to gym work. He is not likely to return in May as the forward will look for a possible June return for Vancouver.