Ryan Gravenberch Injury: Trains Monday
Gravenberch (undisclosed) was back in training Monday, according to Sky Sports News.
Gravenberch has been given a solid update Monday, as the midfielder has made his way back to training. He was on grass and did appear to be with his teammates, a good sign after his early withdrawal from the Dutch national team. This does leave him in a decent spot to be an option for Wednesday's match against Everton.
