Ryan Gravenberch Injury: Withdraws from Netherlands

Gravenberch (undisclosed) will miss both Netherlands matches against Spain in the Nations League on March 20 and March 23 due to an injury sustained in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, the OnsOranje announced.

Gravenberch suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday that forced him to withdraw from the Netherlands squad on Wednesday. He will likely be assessed in the coming days by Liverpool's medical team to determine the extent of his injury and whether he can recover in time for their next match against Everton on April. 2. If the injury proves to be serious, it would be a major setback for Liverpool, as the Dutch midfielder has been a regular starter this season. Curtis Jones could see an increased role in midfield if Gravenberch is sidelined.