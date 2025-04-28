Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Assists in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Gravenberch assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gravenberch got in on the goalscoring fun during Sunday's win, setting up an assist and putting his mark on the title-deciding match. It was another brilliant showing from the holding midfielder. He's been a player transformed under new boss Arne Slot, and has become a shining star in Liverpool's title triumph.

Liverpool
