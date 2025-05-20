Ryan Hollingshead News: Key assist in draw

Hollingshead assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hollingshead charged through the midfield and delivered a pass into the box Sunday to setup LAFC's second goal in their 2-2 draw versus LA Galaxy. The assist was the first of the season for the full-back. In addition to his attacking effort, Hollingshead contributed one tackle (one won), two interceptions and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Hollingshead had started and played the full 90 minutes in six of LAFC's last seven matches.