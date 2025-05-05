Ryan Kent News: First MLS goal contributions

Kent assisted twice to go with one corner and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Kent entered the fray Saturday with 33 minutes remaining and had an instant impact, supplying the assist for two second half Seattle goals in their 4-1 victory over St. Louis. The former Fenerbache man has made three substitute appearances his joining Seattle, with the 33 minutes played Saturday marking his largest contribution to date.