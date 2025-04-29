Saba Goglichidze News: Logs assist in loss

Goglichidze delivered an assist, made four tackles (two won) and one clearance and drew four fouls during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Goglichidze didn't have his usual defensive numbers here but more than made up for that in the 57th minute with an assist for Jacopo Fazzini to score his team's lone goal. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet of the season for the center-back, who had some rough stretches but has still been one of Empoli's steadiest fantasy contributors overall.