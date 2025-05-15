Saba Lobzhanidze News: Earns assist

Lobzhanidze assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Austin FC.

Lobzhanidze was back on the bench Wednesday, his second straight appearance off the bench after only missing one start through the first 11 games of the season. He would bag an assist in his 21 minutes of play as well, finding Jamal Thiare in the 92nd minute. This is his thrid assist of the season, with those accounting for all of his goal contributions.