Saba Lobzhanidze News: Pedestrian showing in draw

Lobzhanidze made three crosses (one accurate) over 67 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.

Lobzhanidze failed to register a shot for the second straight match, and his minutes have been trending down. He's yet to score a goal in 2025 after bagging 10 last year. With so many mouths to feed in Atlanta's attack, Lobzhanidze has been the odd man out. Look for him to aim to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday's road clash at Chicago.