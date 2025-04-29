Saidou Sow Injury: Done for season with torn ACL

Sow is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL and will likely miss a solid chunk of next season, according to his club.

Sow is heading to the sidelines for the remainder of the season after missing the club's last outing due to a knee injury, as the knee injury has been confirmed as a torn ACL he suffered in training. This is an unfortunate turn for the defender, as it not only ends this season but will likely force him out for the first few months of the next season. He started in all nine of his appearances with Nantes while bagging a goal, although he is set to return to his parent club Strasbourg after this season, where he bagged an assist in 12 appearances (11 starts) this campaign, hoping this injury doesn't delay his development too much.