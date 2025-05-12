Salomon Rondon News: Limited impact vs. America
Rondon had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to América.
Rondon was expected to lead Pachuca's attacking line in this quarterfinal matchup, but the Venezuelan striker was limited to just three shots (one on target) over the two matches. The veteran striker finished the Clausura with 10 goals and three assists across 20 appearances (19 starts).
