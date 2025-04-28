Salomon Rondon News: Scores winner against Monterrey

Rondon scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Rondon found a ball that was poorly rejected by the goalkeeper after a distant shot from Oussama Idrissi, completing the away comeback in the 87th minute of the Play-In game. The Venezuelan increased his tally to 10 goals in 18 matches played, which represents the best record among Tuzos players in the Clausura 2025 campaign. He also had more than three shots for the sixth time over the last seven clashes, while logging all 90 minutes for the 11th time in a row.