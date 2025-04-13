Sam Adekugbe Injury: Close to playing

Adekugbe (quadriceps) is inching closer to returning to the pitch. According to head coach Jesper Sorensen, "Sam is close to getting ready to play. I'm happy for seeing him on the pitch today" per Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Adekugbe was back in training Friday as he is not too far along from returning to the squad sheet for Vancouver. This update may mean that the defender could return as soon as Saturday, if he has a solid full week of training. Tate Johnson has been getting the start at left back in his absence.