Sam Adekugbe Injury: Suffers re-aggravation in training

Adekugbe (quadriceps) suffered a re-aggravation of his injury in training on Saturday and will need to be assessed in the coming days, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.

Adekugbe missed Sunday's clash against LAFC after suffering a re-aggravation of his quadriceps injury that had made him miss seven games earlier in the season. He will be evaluated in the coming days to determine if he needs to be sidelined again and to assess the extent of the setback. The young Tate Johnson is expected to continue seeing an increased role and playing time until Adekugbe fully recovers.