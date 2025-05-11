Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Rogers headshot

Sam Rogers News: Scores unfortunate own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Rogers had an own goal, 10 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Rogers almost gave up Chicago's win Saturday if it weren't for their late game-winner, as he would score an unfortunate own goal in the 80th minute. However, he would recover, notching three interceptions and 10 clearances. He has now started in eight of his 10 appearances on the team sheet this season.

Sam Rogers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now