Sam Rogers News: Scores unfortunate own goal

Rogers almost gave up Chicago's win Saturday if it weren't for their late game-winner, as he would score an unfortunate own goal in the 80th minute. However, he would recover, notching three interceptions and 10 clearances. He has now started in eight of his 10 appearances on the team sheet this season.