Sam Surridge News: Erupts for four goals in 7-2 win
Surridge took five shots on goal and scored four times, including two penalty kicks, in Saturday's 7-2 win over Chicago.
Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history and just the 19th in MLS history to log four goals in a single game. He's up to six goals on the season and will look to keep the momentum going in Saturday's road clash with a slumping Atlanta United side.
