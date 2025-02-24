Fantasy Soccer
Samu Costa Injury: Won't face Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Costa won't play Monday against Sevilla due to "precautionary reasons" amid a minor injury, Juanmi Sanchez of MARCA reports.

The midfielder participated in training throughout the entire week, but manager Jagoba Arrasate has decided to leave him off the squad for Monday's game. His next chance to play will come against Alaves on March 2, which means Omar Mascarell should play alongside Sergi Darder in midfield Monday.

