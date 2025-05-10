Samuel Chukwueze News: Assist during extra time

Chukwueze assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 win over Bologna.

Chukwueze saw a late assist Friday, finding Santiago Gimenez in the 92nd minute for the final goal of the contest. This marks his first goal contribution in some time, with his last coming March 2. He now has three goals and one assist in 25 appearances (nine starts) this season.