Samuel Essende News: Receives four-match ban

Essende picked up his second red card of the season against Stuttgart and has been handed a four-match ban. He will miss Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin along with the first three matches of next season. Philip Tietz will likely be the starter for Saturday's clash.