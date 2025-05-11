Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Essende News: Sees red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 11:15pm

Essende recorded no stats in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus VfB Stuttgart. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 11th minute.

Essende received a straight red card in the 11th minute for a dangerous challenge on Angelo Stiller, leaving Augsburg with ten men for the majority of the match. His dismissal significantly impacted Augsburg's ability to compete, as they struggled defensively against Stuttgart's pressure. Essende will miss the final game of the season against Union Berlin due to suspension. Phillip Tietz will likely replace him for that game.

