Samuel Essende News: Sees red Sunday

Essende received a straight red card in the 11th minute for a dangerous challenge on Angelo Stiller, leaving Augsburg with ten men for the majority of the match. His dismissal significantly impacted Augsburg's ability to compete, as they struggled defensively against Stuttgart's pressure. Essende will miss the final game of the season against Union Berlin due to suspension. Phillip Tietz will likely replace him for that game.